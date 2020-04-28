  • search
    Telangana: Retired Army Major booked for posting fake news

    Hyderabad, Apr 28: A retired Major of the Army was on Monday booked by the Cyberabad Police here for allegedly posting fake news on a social media platform, police said.

    The Cyber Crime Police noticed that Twitter account holder "theskindoctor13" created a fake news article by editing an old news report in an English daily as 'Cyberabad Police Bans sale of Oranges in the City', an official release said.

    The Twitter account holder also attached a morphed photo of senior police officers of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate with the fake news, it said.

    "In the fake news/article it was mentioned that to boost secularism to the hilt, Cyberabad police banned the display, sale and consumption of Oranges in the City as saffron colour of oranges is hurting the sentiments of the Muslims," the release said.

    As the post is likely to promote enmity between different religions and prejudicial to the maintenance of communal harmony, a criminal case was registered against the retired army Major for posting the fake news, the Cyberabad Police said.

    Cyberabad is one of the three Police Commissionerates covering Hyderabad and its adjoining areas.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 9:21 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
