Rethink move to ban poultry sale: Centre to States

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Central government on Saturday requested the state governments across the country to rethink the ban on the sale of poultry, and allow the selling of poultry products sourced from non-infected areas/states.

The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites and conducting epidemiological studies.

States have been requested to rethink their decisions to impose ban on sale of poultry and poultry products and allow such selling sourced from the non-infected areas/states.Consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs is safe for humans.

Consumers should not pay heed to baseless rumours that are unscientific and often lead to confusion. These adversely affect not only poultry and egg markets but also poultry and maize farmers, who are already affected by the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown.

Further, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in crows at Panna, Sanchi, Raisen, Balaghat, and in birds at Sheopur (crow, owl) and Mandsaur(swan, pigeon) districts of Madhya Pradesh; Bastar (crow, pigeon) and Dantewade (crow) districts of Chhattisgarh; crow samples from Haridwar and Lansdowne forest range of Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department have started a Toll Free Helpline Number for farmers to report any unusual mortality of birds. The state government has put requisite information on Avian Influenza in line with the revised Avian Influenza Action Plan 2021 for both, the departmental officials and the general public. As gathered, necessary notifications regarding "infected area", etc. to check spread of the disease, have already been issued by the state.

It is also informed that in order to contain the incidences of Bird Flu without delay, the exercise of the powers conferred under Prevention And Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, the state government has delegated all its requisite powers on District Collectors within their local jurisdiction in the state for prevention, control and eradication of Avian Influenza.

Following the advisories of the department, states are undertaking awareness generation activities through newspaper advertisements, social media platforms etc. Also, continuous efforts to generate awareness about Avian Influenza and how to deal with the situation is being shared among the general public through various media platforms including social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook handles.