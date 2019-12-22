Retaliatory action: Two Pakistani soldiers killed along LoC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: At least two Pakistani soldiers were reportedly killed on Saturday as Indian Army retaliated "effectively and befittingly" to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of J&K, defence sources said.

They said Pakistani troops fired on forward posts in Khour and Pallanwalla areas of Akhnoor sector here, violating the ceasefire in the wee hours, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army.

In the morning, the Indian Army spotted two bodies near the LoC, said sources, adding the wireless intercepts too confirmed the killing of two Pakistani soldiers.

A physical verification, however, could not be carried out because of the tense situation along the border, they added.

"There was heavy exchange of fire between India and Pakistan armies after the later violated the ceasefire in Akhnoor sector during the intervening night of December 20 and 21," Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said, adding further details are awaited.

He said the Pakistan Army also initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars and artillery in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector around 11.30 am.

"Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said adding the heavy exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

A police official said a number of forward villages were hit by the Pakistani shells but there was no immediate report of any casualty.

"People have been advised to stay inside underground bunkers and take precautionary measures to avoid any casualty," the official said.