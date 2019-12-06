  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Retail onion prices touch Rs 140/kg mark in some cities, may rise further

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 06: Pinching hard on consumers' pockets, retail onion prices have surpassed the Rs 100 per kg mark in most cities across the country and in some places it is ruling at Rs 140/kg, as per the official data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

    Retail onion prices touch Rs 140/kg mark in some cities

    Onion prices have been ruling high for past few weeks due to fall in production of the Kharif crop following unseasonal rainfall in key growing states, including Maharashtra. The price of onion was ruling at around Rs 120/kg in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, while it was around Rs 100/kg in Delhi on Friday, as per the ministry's latest data.

    The key kitchen staple was quoting high in the tier II and tier III cities as well. The average modal price of onion in the retail markets was ruling at Rs 110/kg, while the maximum rate was ruling at Rs 140 per kg at Port Blair on Friday, the data showed. To boost supply and contain price rise, the government has contracted over 21,000 tonnes of imports through state-run MMTC and the shipments are expected to arrive mid-January. The tender and fumigation norms have also been ease to facilitate early arrival of imported onions.

    Among other measures, the government has already banned export of onion, imposed stock limits on traders and is also supplying buffer stock at a cheaper rate. Traders and experts are of the view that onion prices will continue to remain firm till January when new late kharif crop will start hitting the market

    More ONIONS News

    Read more about:

    onions cities

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue