    Retail Inflation Rises To 2.57% In February

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The Consumer Inflation or the Retail inflation for the month February 2019 stood at 2.57 percent as compared to 1.97 percent in January 2019.

    The retail inflation rose marginally after several months of continuous fall. But still, 2.57 percent far lesser than the 5.07 per cent recorded in the same month last year.

    Retail inflation for the month of February is well within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-short term target of 4 per cent.

    The retail inflation for the month of January 2019 stood at 2.05 per cent, but was later revised to 1.97 per cent.

    Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2018 was also revised downward to 2.11 % from the earlier estimate of 2.19 per cent.

    Meanwhile, industrial output in January rose 1.7 per cent from a year earlier, lower than forecast, government data showed on Tuesday.

    The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 2.33 per cent in November 2018 and 5.21 per cent in December 2017. Retail inflation was 3.31 per cent in October 2018 on the back of cheaper kitchen staples, fruits and protein-rich items. The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 3.7 per cent in September 2018 and 3.58 per cent in October 2017.

