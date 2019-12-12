Retail inflation gallops to 5.54% in November, at 3-year high

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 12: India's retail inflation rate surged to a 3-year high of 5.54 per cent in November on costlier food items, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Thursday.

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.62 per cent in October, and 2.33 per cent in November 2018.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food rose to 10.01 per cent. This compares with 7.89 per cent October and (-) 2.61 per cent in the year ago-month.

The previous high of CPI was 6.07 in July 2016.

The Reserve Bank of India has been mandated by the government to contain inflation in the range of 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.