Tis Hazari clash: Delhi HC appoints retired judge to head inquiry, 2 police officials transferred

India

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 03: The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the clash between lawyers and police at the capital's Tis Hazari court. The inquiry would be headed by retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg.

The probe should be completed within 6 weeks under the retired judge of Delhi High, Court SP Garg, the court said.

The Delhi High Court ordered the transfer of Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh at a special hearing into Saturday's violence.

Delhi High Court has further directed Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately suspend the accused police officials, and also directed Delhi government to provide a lump sum ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to Advocate Vijay Verma, and Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 to other two injured advocates.

Lawyers and police had clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which at least 10 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised, according to officials and eyewitnesses. Lawyers had claimed that four of their colleagues were injured, including one in police firing, but the police denied that it had opened fire.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday decided to take up for hearing the issue pertaining to the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here which resulted in injuries to several persons. Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incident, the court initiated proceedings at 1 pm, Registrar General (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said. He said a closed-door meeting was held in the morning by Chief Justice D N Patel and senior most judges of the high court.