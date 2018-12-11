Home News India Results of five states' Assembly elections to have their impact all through the winter session

Results of five states' Assembly elections to have their impact all through the winter session

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 11: The result of the Assembly elections in five states will have a definite repercussion on the winter session of Parliament. The Congress and other opposition political parties were very aggressive against the government in the last session of Parliament when Congress president Rahul Gandhi held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for corruption in Rafale deal. He accused him in many other cases like cases of Vijay Malya and Mehul Choksi.

Actually the similar kind of scenario is going to emerge in Parliament this time round as well but with a little bigger magnitude. All opposition political parties had a meeting in New Delhi at Parliamentary annexe where chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu gave a presentation about how to corner the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the bargain. If sources are to be believed the main focus of these leaders had been that the BJP must be attacked on the corruption issue as its spokesperson have been claiming that in the BJP dispensation at the Centre has been free from any such vice and there was no corruption.

Also Read | BJP's southern sojourn takes a beating in Telangana

So the corruption is the issue on which the BJP is not only very touchy, making tall claims but goes on back foot easily. The first speaker in the meeting was United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the all-opposition meeting where she too talked about corruption in the Modi government. She appealed all opposition political parties in the country to work together to dethrone the Modi government from Delhi. Now, the entire opposition is united and will take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha except Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party from Uttar Pradesh. Telengana Rashtra Samiti has also not been part of it.

Sources said that the opposition will be working according to the presentation made by Naidu as he presented it like a CEO of a company. The message from Parliament will reach to maximum places in the country. So the strategy has been worked out. The winter session will see the real firefight. The PM has also indicated that it should happen while addressing the media. The result will embolden the opposition but they have not done well in Telengana and Mizoram giving the BJP some solace also from Madhya Pradesh.