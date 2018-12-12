Home News India Results of Assembly elections in three states give an elixir to the opposition unity

New Delhi, Dec 12: The success of the Congress in three states of the Hindi heartland is likely to give boost to the opposition unity for 2019 Lok Sabha elections as initiative for that has already been taken. One more thing is clear that epicenter of the alliance will now be the Congress. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will have to join this forum only.

The success of the opposition in the so-called semifinals makes it clear that there will be a tough fight in the Lok Sabha elections in which opposition unity will pose a big challenge for the BJP and National Democratic Alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi has also made it clear that ideology of SP and the BSP is similar to the Congress and he won't hesitate to step forward to bring them together for the opposition unity.

The Congress has been able to wrest power in Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan but the way they had faced tough challenge in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, they must have been regretting for not entering into alliance with regional parties. There was a wave against the government in Chhattisgarh but in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the party had to face tough battle just for not entering into alliance with the BSP making the contest neck to neck in the state. Political analyst feel that had there been an alliance, the Congress would not have struggled in Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan too the BSP has the influence of impacting results.

But the real challenge for the opposition unity will be in Uttar Pradesh to defeat Modi-led NDA government. The NDA has 73 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the state government has two thirds majority in the Assembly. Uttar Pradesh is important for the opposition unity because Rahul Gandhi clearly indicated taking him to the alliance.

The Congress did not give much importance to these political parties in the state elections but now the Congress chief indicated that party's attitude towards them will be flexible. However, the Congress needs support of the SP and BSP in UP not that they need support of the Congress. The SP and BSP in principle agree to the alliance in the state. In such a scenario it would be Congress' attempt to fructify the alliance. Around 21 political parties have already joined hands to show opposition unity to challenge Narendra Modi in 2019. From Mamata Banerjee to Arvind Kejriwal, all have come to one umbrella of opposition while the SP and BSP decided to wait for some more time.