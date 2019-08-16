Phone, public movement restrictions to be eased area-wise, says J&K chief secy

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Aug 16 Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Friday announced that restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 would be gradually eased over the weekend.

Addressing the media regarding the gradual normalcy that is expected to return to Jammu and Kashmir over the weekend, state chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said that the Centre had put in certain steps as a precautionary measure against cross-border terrorism after the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in the state.

"A few preventive detentions of certain individuals were made within the law," he said.

He also said,''Steps consequently taken included restrictions on free movement & telecom connectivity prevention of large gathering, closure of schools & colleges. A few preventive detentions of individuals were also made in accordance with provisions of law to maintain law & order,'' he said.

He also lauded the "people of the state" and the Narendra Modi-led government for "not a single life being lost" in the tense security situation in the state for the past 12 days, since the government abrogated Article 370 that provided autonomy to the restive region.

Subrahmanyam said,''Schools will be opened after the weekend area by area. Movement of public transport to be made operational. Govt offices are functional from today. Telecom connectivity will be gradually eased and restored in a phased manner. 12 out of 22 districts are functioning normally with some limited restrictions in 5 districts. The measures put in place have ensured that there has not been a single loss of life.''

He said, "We are now taking steps to ease the restrictions. Schools will be opened area-wise, so that studies don't suffer. Restrictions on movement in public will be removed area by area, and public transport will also begin. Preventive detentions are being continuously reviewed, based on law and order situations.

"Life in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to become normal in the coming few days."