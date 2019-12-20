Restrictions imposed to check rumour mongering, say MHA sources

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Union Home Ministry while taking stock of the situation in the wake of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill said that anyone is welcome to protest as long as it is peaceful.

A high level meeting of officials of the MHA will be held today to take stock of the situation. Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that restrictions were imposed only to check rumour mongering. It has come to our notice that there is a sustained effort to engage in a disinformation campaign. We had inputs that criminal elements would be used in the protests and hence the restrictions became necessary.

Meanwhile junior home minister, Kishan Reddy said that the Delhi police is not hitting anyone. The police should not use any weapon or lathi against the students or protesters, Reddy said here.

Anti-CAA protests: 20 metro stations shut in Delhi; traffic hit

Reddy said that there have been a few minor incidents in Lucknow. We expect that normalcy would prevails in the next 2 to 3 days. We have nothing on our agenda to send anyone to detention camps or deport them outside. The political parties should stop provoking people in the name of religion, he also said.

I do not understand why the students are protesting. Maintain peace and we are ready to respond to all your questions, Reddy also said. While sending out a stern message, Reddy said that people are free to protest, but those indulging in violence will not be spared.