Restrictions ease in Valley, but high state of alert remains

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 14: Even as restrictions are being further reduced in Jammu and Kashmir, there is still a high alert that prevails.

There are concrete reports by the Intelligence Bureau that suggest that terrorists would look either on or ahead of Independence Day.

The intelligence on five Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists suggests that they are planning to carry out a big strike ahead of Independence Day.

Meanwhile restrictions have been further reduced in Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir's principal secretary Rohit Kansal said that Jammu on the other hand is almost entirely free of restrictions.

Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir may go after Independence Day

Kansal hinted that restrictions may be lifted after Independence Day. We are hopeful that once the full dress rehearsals for Independence Day being carried out in the various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh conclude, there would be full relaxation, he said.

He also said that he is hopeful that Independence Day will be carried out in a grand manner across the state.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of Section 370 being abrogated.

The court said that it would not interfere in the issue for now and adjourned the matter by 2 weeks.

The court sought to know from the Attorney General K K Venugopal as to how long it would take to restore normal services in J&K. The AG said that the situation is being reviewed on a daily basis. It is a preventive step, he also said.

Security at all time high as Lashkar, JeM look to strike at heartland

Venugopal cited the Burhan Wani incident and said that 46 persons had died in its aftermath. The situation in J&K is dynamic and a certain section is waiting for an opportunity.

The court observed that the the government must be given sometime to restore normalcy in J&K. A real picture must emerge, before the court can pass any order. Every pros and cons must be considered in a matter like this. Who will be responsible if something really bad happens tomorrow. The government too would want normalcy as soon as possible the Bench observed.