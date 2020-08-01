YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 01: Experts says the world will see things differently post coronavirus pandemic. People have to live and take care differently when the situation will come to an end. For govt imposed lockdowns for preventing the virus spread, restaurant industries are getting badly effeted but they are not anywhere taking backseat and are coming up with creative ways to sell food and also to spread awareness.

    Restaurant serves COVID-19 curry and naan; Image viral

    A restaurant in Jodhpur has come up with their new and unique corona-themed dishes.

    The Vedic multi-cuisine restaurant describe the dish as 'Covid Curry' and 'Mask Naan' to its customers.

    The Covid Curry is basically malai kofta with koftas made in the shape of the coronavirus and the Mask Naan is a facemask-shaped naan.

    The restaurant said, "Your health and safety is our top priority. We are taking full measures on hygiene and sanitation with take away offering at out outlet. We have introduced touch less menu, social distancing and other safety procedure at our restaurant..," reports Times Now.

    The image from the restaurant's new addition to the menu went viral and drawing hilarious reactions from netizens.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 13:46 [IST]
