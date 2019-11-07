  • search
    Respect SC verdict in Ayodhya case irrespective of religion: Jamia teachers urge

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: The Jamia Teachers' Association on Thursday appealed everyone to respect the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

    The Supreme Court judgement on the title suit is expected before November 17. The appeal has also been addressed to the president, the prime minister, and the HRD minister.

    A file photo
    On behalf of Jamia Millia Islamia's teaching fraternity, the office-bearers of Jamia Teachers' Association appealed to the entire nation, irrespective of any religion, to respect the verdict of the Supreme Court.

    [Watch: Aerial view of Ayodhya streets from surveillance drone]

    "Being Indians, every citizen of the nation must abide by the Constitution and fundamental commitments," they said in the appeal.

    The Supreme Court verdict should be imbibed in good faith with maturity and responsibility by all sections of society, they said.

    "The verdict should be accepted by every individual citizen, party, community and system with peace, humility, honour and respect the court and fellow citizens," they said.

