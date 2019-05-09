  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Respect Modi but not his remarks on Rajiv Gandhi: Karnataka BJP leader

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi have drawn criticism from Karnataka BJP leader and former Union Minister V Srinivas Prasad.

    Srinivas Prasad
    File photo of V Srinivasa Prasad

    "LTTE planned and assassinated Rajiv Gandhi. He did not die due to corruption allegations. Nobody believes that, even I don't believe it. I have lot of respect for Modi ji, but it was not necessary for him to speak against Rajiv Gandhi," Srinivasa Prasad, a former Parliamentarian, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

    "Rajiv Gandhi took bigger responsibilities at a young age," Prasad said on Wednesday. "Tallest personalities in politics, like (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji have spoken many good things about Rajiv Gandhi."

    PM Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress on May 4, at a rally in Uttar Pradesh, where he indirectly called the former PM Rajiv Gandhi 'Bhrashtachari No 1'.

    Apparently addressing Rahul Gandhi, he reportedly said, "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as ''Bhrashtachari No 1'' (corrupt number 1)."

    He was referencing the Bofors scandal that took place in the 1980s which sharply cut the prospects of the Congress coming back to power.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi rajiv gandhi karnataka bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 0:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue