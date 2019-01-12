  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Will fight with ‘full capacity’ in UP: Rahul after SP-BSP's snub

    By
    |

    Dubai, Jan 12: On a day when the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) decided to exclude the Congress from their pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he will not be disappointed as long as they manage to overthrow the BJP.

    Photo credit: PTI
    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conferencing in Dubai on Saturday. Photo credit: PTI

    Addressing a press conference in Dubai, Gandhi said that the leaders of the two parties "have a right to do what they want to do".

    "BSP and SP have made a political decision. It's on us on how to strengthen the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh and we will fight with our full capacity," he said.

    Also Read BSP, SP to contest on 38 seats, Amethi and Rae Bareli for Congress: Mayawati

    "Congress party has tremendous to offer to the people of Uttar Pradesh... I have tremendous respect for the leaders of BSP and SP, they have a right to do what they want to do," he added.

    Once arch-rivals Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party announced Saturday their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each and keeping the Congress out of the alliance.

    As the announcement came, the Congress prepared to go alone in the elections. However, the possibility of it taking like-minded smaller political groups along could not be ruled out.

    Also Read Perhaps this isn't the last word: Chidambaram on SP-BSP alliance

    A meeting of senior party leaders, office bearers and district and city unit chiefs has been convened in Lucknow on Sunday to give a final shape to the poll strategy and Rahul Gandhi's tour programme across the state in next few weeks.

    "The Congress president's state tour will begin later this month. We are requesting him to begin from Lucknow and cover the entire state by next month. We discussed this with leaders of west UP on Friday and others have been called to Lucknow on Sunday," said a senior party leader on condition of anonymity as Congress general secretary (incharge UP) Ghulam Nabi Azad will officially speak on the party's view on the alliance and Rahul Gandhi's proposed tour programmes soon.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi sp bsp alliance

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue