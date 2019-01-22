Resort brawl: Singh tells cops, Ganesh asked for a gun to kill him

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Spelling more trouble for Congress MLA, J Ganesh, Anand Singh has accused him of asking for a gun to kill him. It may be recalled that Singh was allegedly assaulted by Ganesh at a resort, where the Congress MLAs had been lodged.

In his statement to the police, Singh said that Ganesh had asked for a revolver so that he could shoot him. He hit me on my head with clubs and a flower pot. He also banged my head against the wall and kicked me in the stomach, Singh also said.

Based on the statement, the police have booked Ganesh for attempt to murder and have launched a hunt for him. Singh recorded his statement at the Appolo Hospital, where he has been admitted since the incident that took place on Sunday.

Following the incident, the Congress suspended Ganesh from the party. The police acted on the case based on a medico-legal report to the police, in which it was stated that there was an alleged traumatic injury.

According to the police, Singh was headed towards his room, when Ganesh picked up a fight with him. Singh was accused of not helping Ganesh financially and he also went on to threaten his family member.

When Siingh asked him to refrain from raking up family issues, Ganesh is alleged to have attacked him. Singh also told the police that had the other leaders at the resort not come to his rescue, he would have been killed.