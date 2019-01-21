  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karnataka resort brawl: Congress suspends MLA JN Ganesh for assaulting fellow MLA Anand Singh

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 21: The Congress on Monday suspended its Karnataka MLA JN Ganesh from the party for assaulting another party MLA Anand Singh. Ganesh has been suspended from the party until the probe in the entire matter is over. The probe committee is headed by Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and Krishna Byre Gowda and KG George are the other members of the committee.

    Congress MLA Anand Singh
    Congress MLA Anand Singh

    Earlier, an FIR has been lodged against him on a complaint of Anand Singh on the charges of assault. Presently, Congress MLA Anand Singh is taking treatment in Apollo Hospital after the reports of an alleged brawl with Congress MLAs JN Ganesh and Bheema Naik.

    Congress MLA JN Ganesh, who allegedly indulged in a brawl with another MLA Anand Singh at Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru has expressed that he is personally pained after the incident took place and wanted to apologise to Singh, while blatantly denying reports of a brawl.

    Also Read | Karnataka Congress MLA denies assaulting fellow MLA at resort, says will apologise if hurt

    On being asked about the incident of brawl said, Ganesh, said, "Whatever you are thinking has not happened. Whatever is being shown (in the media) has not happened. It is all a lie. Bhima Nayak, Rana Singh and I were talking together then. I am personally pained after the incident.

    Both JN Ganesh and Anand Singh are Congress MLAs from Ballari district. While Ganesh represents Kampali constituency, Singh represents Vijayanagar constituency.

    Read more about:

    karnataka congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue