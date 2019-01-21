Karnataka resort brawl: Congress suspends MLA JN Ganesh for assaulting fellow MLA Anand Singh

Bengaluru, Jan 21: The Congress on Monday suspended its Karnataka MLA JN Ganesh from the party for assaulting another party MLA Anand Singh. Ganesh has been suspended from the party until the probe in the entire matter is over. The probe committee is headed by Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and Krishna Byre Gowda and KG George are the other members of the committee.

Earlier, an FIR has been lodged against him on a complaint of Anand Singh on the charges of assault. Presently, Congress MLA Anand Singh is taking treatment in Apollo Hospital after the reports of an alleged brawl with Congress MLAs JN Ganesh and Bheema Naik.

Congress MLA JN Ganesh, who allegedly indulged in a brawl with another MLA Anand Singh at Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru has expressed that he is personally pained after the incident took place and wanted to apologise to Singh, while blatantly denying reports of a brawl.

On being asked about the incident of brawl said, Ganesh, said, "Whatever you are thinking has not happened. Whatever is being shown (in the media) has not happened. It is all a lie. Bhima Nayak, Rana Singh and I were talking together then. I am personally pained after the incident.

Both JN Ganesh and Anand Singh are Congress MLAs from Ballari district. While Ganesh represents Kampali constituency, Singh represents Vijayanagar constituency.