    Residents of Tamil Nadu, Kenya and Philippines charged by NIA in ISIS case

    New Delhi, May 29: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with an Islamic State case registered at Jaipur, Rajasthan.

    The NIA has charged three accused persons namely Mohammad Zabiullah Khan from Tamil Nadu, Karen Aisha Hamidon, Philippines and Muange Amina Mwaiz a resident of Kenya for criminal conspiracy.

    The case relates to criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons from various states in India and abroad with intention of joining and furthering the objective of proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State of Syria & Iraq (ISIS). The accused persons had formed online groups, pages on social network sites including Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and Twitter etc. to motivate and radicalise Muslim youth to join ISIS in India.

