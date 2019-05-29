  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reshuffling in Congress-ruled states in offing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: The Congress, India's grand-old party, is going through its toughest phase after it failed to win enough seats in a row to claim the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

    In 2014, the Congress was reduced to 44 seats and it could add only 08 seats in its 2014 tally during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Reshuffling in Congress-ruled states in offing

    The crisis in Congress has deepened after annoyed party President Rahul Gandhi offered to resign in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

    Meanwhile, the party has decided to take corrective measures and it will start from the Congress-ruled states.

    From Rajasthan to Karnataka: Congress on the edge post poll debacle

    "Many ministers in Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka will be asked to resign and they would be given the responsibility of the organisation," say sources.

    The General Secretary in-charges of these states have been asked to prepare an action plan in this regard within 15 days.

    They have already started reporting to General Secretary- Organisation KC Venugopal and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Since Venugopal is also in-charge of Karnataka, he has almost finalised the names of the ministers who will be asked to go to the organisation. While there is a Congress government in Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh; the party is a partner in the Janata Dal (S)-led coalition government in Karnataka.

    "New faces will be inducted in the Cabinet of Congress-ruled states to address caste and regional issues. Many disgruntled MLAs will be made ministers," says a party insider.

    "After Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has offered to resign from the post of state Congress president, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot are likely to be asked to resign from Pradesh Congress President (PCC) President posts. The party has decided to implement the principle of one man-one post," adds the insider.

    Congress in a spot of bother as Rahul insists on quitting

    Though Punjab has performed well but the Congress high command is desirous to strengthen organisation in the state.

    "The resignation of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Sunil Jakhar has not been accepted as the party high command is satisfied with his work as he has the capacity to take along even those leaders and workers who are anti-Amarinder Singh," says the insider.

    Punjab is the only Congress-ruled state where the Congress won 08 seats. The party lost all 25 seats of Rajasthan and won 01 seat out of 29 in Madhya Pradesh and 02 out of 11 in Chhattisgarh.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress leader of opposition lok sabha

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 6:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue