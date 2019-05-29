Reshuffling in Congress-ruled states in offing

New Delhi, May 29: The Congress, India's grand-old party, is going through its toughest phase after it failed to win enough seats in a row to claim the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In 2014, the Congress was reduced to 44 seats and it could add only eight seats in its 2014 tally during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The crisis in Congress has deepened after annoyed party President Rahul Gandhi offered to resign in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Meanwhile, the party has decided to take corrective measures and it will start from the Congress-ruled states.

"Many ministers in Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka will be asked to resign and they would be given the responsibility of the organisation," say sources.

The General Secretary in-charges of these states have been asked to prepare an action plan in this regard within 15 days.

They have already started reporting to General Secretary- Organisation KC Venugopal and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Since Venugopal is also in-charge of Karnataka, he has almost finalised the names of the ministers who will be asked to go to the organisation. While there is a Congress government in Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh; the party is a partner in the Janata Dal (S)-led coalition government in Karnataka.

"New faces will be inducted in the Cabinet of Congress-ruled states to address caste and regional issues. Many disgruntled MLAs will be made ministers," says a party insider.

"After Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has offered to resign from the post of state Congress president, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot are likely to be asked to resign from Pradesh Congress President (PCC) President posts. The party has decided to implement the principle of one man-one post," adds the insider.

Though Punjab has performed well but the Congress high command is desirous to strengthen organisation in the state.

"The resignation of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Sunil Jakhar has not been accepted as the party high command is satisfied with his work as he has the capacity to take along even those leaders and workers who are anti-Amarinder Singh," says the insider.

Punjab is the only Congress-ruled state where the Congress won eight seats. The party lost all 25 seats of Rajasthan and won one seat out of 29 in Madhya Pradesh and two out of 11 in Chhattisgarh.