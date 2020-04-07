  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reserves put on high alert after Bronx tiger tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: In the wake of a Malaysian testing positive for coronavirus in US Zoo, the central government has now issued an advisory concerning the well-being of wildlife, including tigers, in India.

    Nadia, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York, on Monday become the first of her kind to test positive for the coronavirus. Four other tigers and lions have also shown similar symptoms.

    Reserves put on high alert after Bronx tiger tests positive for COVID-19

    According to the zoo officials, the animals were infected by a zoo employee who was "asymptomatically infected with the virus" while caring for them.

    The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued an advisory regarding the containment and management of COVID-19 in National Parks, Sanctuaries, and Tiger Reserves as it is felt that there are possibilities of spread of the virus amongst animals in these places.

    High alert: Zoos to enhance regular checking of big cats, as tiger tests positive for COVID-19 in US

    Take immediate preventive measures to stop the transmission and spread of the virus from humans to animals and vice versa, in National Parks/Sanctuaries/Tiger Reserves.

    Reduce the human-wildlife interface.

    Restrict the movement of people to National Parks/Sanctuaries/Tiger Reserves.

    Constitute a Task Force/Rapid Action Force with Field Managers, Veterinary doctors, Frontline staff, to manage the situation as quickly as possible.

    Fake News Buster

    Create a 'round the clock' reporting mechanism with a Nodal Officer for swift management of any cases noticed.

    Set up essential services for emergency treatment of animals and their safe release back to their natural habitats, as and when required.

    Enhance disease surveillance, mapping and monitoring system through coordinated effort amongst various Departments.

    Tiger in US zoo tests positive for coronavirus

    Maintain all other stipulations issued by the Health Ministry in the movement of staff/tourists/villagers, etc. in and around National Parks/Sanctuaries/Tiger Reserves.

    Take other possible steps to control the spread of the virus.

    Report the action taken to this Ministry.

    More TIGER News

    Read more about:

    tiger advisory wildlife tigers high alert coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X