Reservation to general category has not only support of allies but blessings of the RSS

New Delhi, Jan 9: It appears that the move of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide reservation to poor members of general category people was a move like demonstration but it was not not so. Actually it was a well thought out decision of the Modi government which has not only approval of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) but its allies as well.

The report about the increasing anger of the upper case have been reaching to the BJP leadership and the government. Even the RSS has told the BJP leadership about this on quite a few occasion. The BJP also got some feed back from the states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh that it was upper caste who had turned against the BJP.

Moreover, the RSS has always been of the view that reservation policy must be revisited. Some of the insiders in the RSS have been of the view that poorer people from the general category must also be accommodated somewhere in this reservation benefit as they are lagging behind. Actually the RSS was trying very hard that poor section of the upper caste must also be given some space in the reservation policy. RSS chief has gone to the extent of saying that the reservation policy needs a review. Actually the RSS was looking to provide some benefits to poor upper castes as well.

But the BJP has presented the issue with full dexterity and one of its allies from Bihar Ram Vilas Paswan expressed his view on the issue in no uncertain terms around two months ago that general category people must also be provided with reservation benefits. The BJP assessed the matter and no one spoke against it and the issue came and go.

So after the BJP had done all the consultation about the issue and modalities about its implementation. It has come of with the idea how to implement it and proposed the bill in such a situation where opposing the bill was difficult for all. The bill is passed in the Lok Sabha and likely to be passed in the Rajya Sabha as well.

The BJP has not only got supports from unknown quarters but also got good feedback from the ground as well and the issue might akin to suicide for the group opposing it. People have started saying it is a master stroke and game changer move of the Modi government just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. People inside the government have said that wait for some more such firecrackers.

These are completely such moves that are taken keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections. But opposing this may harm the party like the Congress which had recently won three Assembly elections riding on the support of the upper caste votes. Anger of upper caste had clearly gone against the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Congress understands it well.

The Congress too had this in 2014 manifesto that it would provide reservation to upper casts and it claimed to have provided reservation to upper casts during Bhupinder Singh Hooda government. They also claimed that it had been copied by the Gujarat government.