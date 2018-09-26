  • search

Reservation in promotion: SC verdict is welcome to a certain extent, says Maywati

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lucknow, Sep 26: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the Supreme Court judgment on reservation in promotion for SC/ST in govt jobs is 'welcome to a certain extent'.

    After the apex court did nit refer the 2006 verdict in Nagraj case on reservation in promotion for SC/ST in govt jobs to larger SC Bench, Mayawati said, "Judgment welcome to a certain extent since SC didn't impose a restriction in this regard & clearly said that centre or state govts can provide reservation if they want."

    Reservation in promotion: SC verdict is welcome to a certain extent, says Maywati
    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.PTI Photo

    The Supreme Court has aid that the states need not collect quantifiable data on backwardness of SC and ST employees before giving reservation in promotion

    Also Read | Aadhaar constitutionally valid, but banks, mobile companies can't ask for it says SC

    The court said that there was no need to reconsider the 2006 verdict in Nagraj case. The court delivered the verdict on a batch of petitions seeking that a seven-judge bench reconsiders the court's 2006 judgement which had put conditions for granting quota benefits in job promotions for SC/ST employees.

    Also Read | What will be the fate of SP and BSP alliance considering reservation in promotion issue?

    A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra passed the orders after the Centre's push to provide accelerated promotion with consequential seniority for Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes members in public employment.

    Read more about:

    supreme court schedule cast st mayawati bsp

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue