  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Reservation for economically backward of upper castes: A timely stroke by Modi?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 8: The Union Cabinet on Monday, January 7, approved 10 per cent reservation for economically backward sections of the upper castes. The government, which just has a few months in office now, will table a constitutional amendment bill to this effect on Tuesday, January 8, the final day of the Winter Session.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The targeted quota is to reserve 10 per cent of government jobs through direct recruitment and seats in the higher educational institutions for the economically backward sections of the upper castes. Formally, the section is likely to be referred to as those who are 'not covered by existing schemes of reservations' or as members of the 'general category' or 'open category' or 'non-reserved', rather than as 'upper castes'.

    Also Read | Will the gamble of providing reservation to upper caste communities work for BJP in 2019?

    The new quota would also cover the economically backward members of the upper castes of other religions. This could apply to some converts in India who have continued with their caste identities, leading to caste-based distinction within religions that otherwise do not have them traditionally.

    The 'economically backward' tag would be applicable to those members from the 'upper castes' who have an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh, possess agricultural land measuring less than five hectares, own houses less than 1,000 square feet in size, have residential plots measuring below 100 square yards in notified municipalities or 200 square yards in non-notified municipality areas.

    The announcement comes just months ahead of the general elections and is aimed at consolidating the BJP's upper caste votes. The RSS has been eyeing long for reservation on lines of economic status rather than caste.

    Also Read | Quota for poor among upper caste: Are you eligible? Check here

    Reports said the new quota would be implemented in a '50+10' formula, taking the total reservation past 50 per cent cap put by the Supreme Court. It is said the Modi government hence is fine with constitutional amendments to allow this. Amendments to Articles 15 and 16 are likely to be introduced in Parliament although there will not be enough time to take up the issue in a meaningful way in the Winter Session.

    However, even if the amendments are not approved, the matter is likely to be one of the BJP's key poll plank in the upcoming general elections.

    The Opposition has called the move a complete gimmick.

    Read more about:

    reservation upper caste narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 6:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue