Resentment of MLAs in Congress-ruled state may shatter dream of winning more LS seats

New Delhi, Dec 26: The way resentment has emerged in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after the formation of the government in these states and if they have not been addressed as soon as possible the party might find is difficult to fare well in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Portfolios could not be distributed in Rajasthan despite long time have passed since ministers have taken oath of the office and thug of war among the senior leaders is continuing in the state. There are around half of dozen senior MLAs who are not happy in the state.

Similar is the case in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh in-charge of the Congress P L Punia has failed to placate senior leaders like Dhanendra Sahu, Amitesh Shukla and Satyanarayan Sharma for denying ministerial berth to them. They have clearly told the in-charge of the party that they would tell their grievances to the party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Names of many MLA were added and deleted from the list of ministry till the last moment. There was so intense thug of war between the senior leaders that ministers taking oath were informed at the last moment. Senior MLA Bisahu Lal Singh, K P Singh and Edal Singh Kansana expressed his resentments with general secretary in-charge Deepak Babaria and even before former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Supporters of Senior MLA Bisahu Lal Singh, K P Singh and Edal Singh Kansana said that names of their leaders was in the list which was cut at the later stage. Dr Hiralal Alawa who has won the election with a huge margin has also expressed his resentment over getting ministerial berth denied. It is being said that huge number of MLAs will be made parliamentary secretary to douse their anger.

There are around over half a dozen angry MLAs in Rajasthan who were denied ministerial berth. Despite claim being made for providing regional balance, there is not a single minister from 14 districts of the state. Deependra Shekhawat, Dr Jitender Singh, Hemaram Choudhary, Parasram Mordiya, Rajendra Parikh are waiting for general secretary in-charge of the Congress Avinash Pandey to return from Delhi.

It is being said that CM Ashok Gehlot assured Congress president that resentment of some MLAs is natural which will be sorted out in a few days time. These three states have altogether 65 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress has fixed a target of winning at least 40 seats from these states. But if these MLAs have not not been placated soon, the dream of Congress may be shattered.

The reason is that contrary to the assessment of the CMs, thins are not that easy at least in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where the party has somehow managed to form the government.