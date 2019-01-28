Rescued from traffickers at 13, girl goes on to qualify CA

Hyderabad, Jan 28: Human Trafficking is a serious menace in developing societies. Be it child or woman - trafficking ruins lives of several thousands in this country still.

Young children and women fall prey to traffickers who push them into child labour and prostitution. And there are even instances where a trafficker is none other than the mother of the child.

According to a story in Storypick, a 13-year-old girl called Bhavani had once found herself and her siblings trapped in human trafficking and it was none but her mother who was responsible for it.

The girl faced the agony for more than a year when she was rescued by the Hyderabad Task Force with the help of some social workers.

And the girl then showed all the resolve she had to qualify for Chartered Accountancy and made everyone around inspired with her story.

Noted social activist Sunitha Krishnan shared the young girl's winning story in a Facebook post where she wrote, "I am chocked with emotions. One our child, Bhavani has qualified for Chartered Accountancy. With a single focus, no external help and her own efforts she finally qualified in her fourth attempt."

"I still cannot forget the day we rescued her with Hyderabad Task Force,stunned to find a 13yrs old child in the room with the customer. More shocked when we found out that the mother was the trafficker and the child was in this situation for more than a year."

"The child then was instrumental in getting her two siblings rescued."

Krishnan also hailed Bhavani as a "tower of inspiration".