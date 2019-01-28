  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rescued from traffickers at 13, girl goes on to qualify CA

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Jan 28: Human Trafficking is a serious menace in developing societies. Be it child or woman - trafficking ruins lives of several thousands in this country still.

    Young children and women fall prey to traffickers who push them into child labour and prostitution. And there are even instances where a trafficker is none other than the mother of the child.

    Rescued from traffickers at 13, girl goes on to qualify CA
    Representational Image

    According to a story in Storypick, a 13-year-old girl called Bhavani had once found herself and her siblings trapped in human trafficking and it was none but her mother who was responsible for it.

    Also Read | Four including woman held for sex trafficking

    The girl faced the agony for more than a year when she was rescued by the Hyderabad Task Force with the help of some social workers.

    And the girl then showed all the resolve she had to qualify for Chartered Accountancy and made everyone around inspired with her story.

    Noted social activist Sunitha Krishnan shared the young girl's winning story in a Facebook post where she wrote, "I am chocked with emotions. One our child, Bhavani has qualified for Chartered Accountancy. With a single focus, no external help and her own efforts she finally qualified in her fourth attempt."

    Also Read | 7 suspected human traffickers nabbed, 2 girls rescued

    "I still cannot forget the day we rescued her with Hyderabad Task Force,stunned to find a 13yrs old child in the room with the customer. More shocked when we found out that the mother was the trafficker and the child was in this situation for more than a year."

    "The child then was instrumental in getting her two siblings rescued."

    Krishnan also hailed Bhavani as a "tower of inspiration".

    Read more about:

    girl human trafficking human interest society

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue