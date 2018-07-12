Requests for Zakir Naik's extradition under consideration by Malaysia: MEA

New Delhi, July 12: Ministry of External Affairs stated that requests for controversial preacher Zakir Naik's extradition are still under consideration by the Malaysian authority.

In a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "India made a formal request for the extradition of controversial preacher Zakir Naik. At this stage I can tell you that our extradition requests are under consideration by the Malaysian authority."

Also, he condemned the incident of forcible eviction of Pakistan's 1st Sikh police officer from his house in Lahore. Raveesh Kumar said, "We condemn this.This isn't 1st time that religious minority in Pak has been misbehaved with.Request Pak to probe this honestly&comply with their international obligation to protect religious minorities."

On a Pak-Canadian, Zafar Bangash's claims he had a role in producing UN Report on Jammu and Kashmir document, Raveesh Kumar said, " It very clearly reflected bias of an official acting without any mandate and who relied on unverified sources of information. It is very clear that report which was put out was motivated."