YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Republic TV - Jan Ki Baat exit poll give Mahagathbandhan an edge; RJD single largest party

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: The Republic TV exit poll predicted that the BJP-led NDA is expected to win anywhere between 91-117 seats in Bihar, while RJD and Congress-led grand alliance could graner 118-138 seats.

    The LJP is expected to win 5-8 seats, according to Republic TV exit poll.

    Republic TV exit poll give Mahagathbandhan an edge; RJD single largest party

    The Nitish Kumar-led NDA combination has been projected to not cross the halfway mark in the 243-seat assembly, as RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party.

    The exit polls are based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Pollsters, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

    Bihar exit polls result 2020: Times Now-C-Voter predicts a hung house in Bihar

    Have a look at seat share:

    NDA: 91 to 117 seats

    Mahagathbandhan: 118 to 138 seats

    LJP: 5 to 8 seats

    Others: 3 to 6 seats

    Vote share prediction:

    With RJD set to be the single-largest party, the Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 40-43% of the votes, while NDA is projected to win 37-39% of the votes. LJP is projected to win 7-9% of the votes, while others are projected to win 8-11% of the votes.

    NDA: 37-39%

    Mahagathbandhan: 40-43%

    LJP: 7-9%

    Others:8-11%

    More EXIT POLLS News

    Read more about:

    exit polls Bihar Assembly Election 2020 rjd politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X