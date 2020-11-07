Republic TV - Jan Ki Baat exit poll give Mahagathbandhan an edge; RJD single largest party

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 07: The Republic TV exit poll predicted that the BJP-led NDA is expected to win anywhere between 91-117 seats in Bihar, while RJD and Congress-led grand alliance could graner 118-138 seats.

The LJP is expected to win 5-8 seats, according to Republic TV exit poll.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA combination has been projected to not cross the halfway mark in the 243-seat assembly, as RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party.

The exit polls are based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Pollsters, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

Bihar exit polls result 2020: Times Now-C-Voter predicts a hung house in Bihar

Have a look at seat share:

NDA: 91 to 117 seats

Mahagathbandhan: 118 to 138 seats

LJP: 5 to 8 seats

Others: 3 to 6 seats

Vote share prediction:

With RJD set to be the single-largest party, the Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 40-43% of the votes, while NDA is projected to win 37-39% of the votes. LJP is projected to win 7-9% of the votes, while others are projected to win 8-11% of the votes.

NDA: 37-39%

Mahagathbandhan: 40-43%

LJP: 7-9%

Others:8-11%