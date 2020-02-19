  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Republic Media Network discloses extent of Arnab Gowswami’s personal shareholding

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 19: The Republic Media Network has taken note of a series of misleading reports in Indian and International media, making false and malafide claims about the exact ownership of the consolidated network. And in this context, has decided to clarify the details of its promoter shareholding.

    At the time of the launch of the English Channel Republic TV, Arnab Goswami though his personal investment and family structures entirely controlled by him, had around 84 % of shareholder equity through his promoter entity in ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd.

    Republic Media Network discloses extent of Arnab Gowswami’s personal shareholding
    File photo of Arnab Goswami

    After the initial capital raise to fund the launch of the English Channel, Arnab Goswami raised further capital for expansion through a small equity raise, in February 2019, and since then continues to hold over 82 % of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd. Further, his company of which he sole promoter, owns 99 % equity in the downstream digital entity that controls the digital assets of the network under the URL www.republicworld.com.

    All of Arnab Goswami's three legal and corporate entities are registered in India. His present controlling equity of 82% + makes him one of the largest individual shareholders in the Indian news media landscape and the first journalist to achieve this feat.

    Therefore, Arnab Goswami, the Editor in Chief of the Republic Media Network is the sole promoter and Chairman of the Board of the Republic Media Network (RMN). This makes the Republic Media Network aside from being solely promoted, a career journalist owned network, which is unique in the context of Indian News Media ownership.

    More ARNAB GOSWAMI News

    Read more about:

    arnab goswami media republic tv

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X