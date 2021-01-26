In Pics: India displays military might, cultural heritage on Republic Day

No entry at Rajpath, no celebrations at school: Coronavirus plays dampener for children's R-day spirit

Meet Captain Preeti Choudhary, only woman commander from Army this year

Repeated promises in vain: How the farmer protest turned violent

Republic Day: Watch the mighty Rafale do the ‘Vertical Charlie’

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: The Republic Day parade culminated with a single Rafale flying at a speed of Rs 900 km/hr carrying out a Vertical Charlie.

The aircraft was piloted by Group Captain Harkirat Singh (Shaurya Chakra), Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron

Rafale fighter jets gallantly fly above the Indian skies, on the 72nd Republic day parade at Rajpath. #RepublicDay2021



Live at:https://t.co/OXdZIf1QTf pic.twitter.com/iqP92TpMZn — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 26, 2021

One Rafale jet with two Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft and 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters in the Ekalavya formation flew past at a height of 300 metres and a speed of 780 km/h at the Republic Day 2021 event today.

72nd Republic Day 2021 LIVE: R-Day parade culminates with the Vertical Charlie by Rafale

The formation was led by Group Captain Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of the 17 Squadron.

The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," Wing Commander Indranil Nandi had said.

Farmers enter ITO, vandalise bus, press on to Central Delhi | Oneindia News

A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, he said.