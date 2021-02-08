The Khalistan infiltration: What we are witnessing in Delhi is exactly what SJF planned

He is innocent, says family of man accused of hoisting religious flag at Red Fort

Republic Day violence: Wanted for Red Fort protest, Delhi Police arrests Sukhdev Singh in Chandigarh

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 08: The Delhi Police has arrested Sukhdev Singh, an accused in the January 26 violence during farmer protests at the Red Fort, from Chandigarh.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh and Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Boota Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the Republic Day violence.

This budget foundation stone for future India: Piyush Goyal

With the latest arrest, the total number of arrests in the Republic Day violence has reached 127. Earlier the Delhi Police had arrested three persons identified as Harpreet Singh (32), Harjeet Singh (48) and Dharmender Singh (55), all residents of Delhi, in connection with the violence.

On the basis of CCTV footage and mobile recording grabs, the police is now tracing other accused involved in the violence.