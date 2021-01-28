Republic Day violence: Delhi Police sends notice to BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 28: In a recent development, Delhi Police has issued a notice to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait asking him to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26. The police has asked Tikait to submit the response within three days.

"You are also directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to your organisation. You are directed to submit your response within three days," the notice reads.

The police have also put up notice outside Tikait's tent at the Ghazipur border, where farmers have been protesting against the newly enacted farm laws for over two months.

On Wednesday, Tikait had distanced himself from the violence and Red Fort incident during farmers' tractor rally on the Republic Day, stating that "those who created violence and unfurled flags at the fort will have to pay for their deeds."

Delhi Police has issued notices to at least 20 farmer leaders on Thursday for breaching the agreement with police regarding the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. The notice was served by the police to farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Baldev Singh Sirsa and Balbir S Rajewal and asked them to give a reply within three days, informed Delhi Police.