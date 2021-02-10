One arrested for violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor parade on R-Day

Republic Day violence: Another accused Iqbal Singh arrested

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 10: Iqbal Singh, another accused in the Republic Day violence case, has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. He was taken into the custody from Hoshiarpur in Punjab last night.

Thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where the religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestors died.

At the Red Fort on January 26, several police personnel had fell or jumped tens of feet down a wall after being pushed to the edge by a marauding mob.

After the January 26 violence, which had left over 500 security personnel injured and one protestor dead.