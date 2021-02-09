Republic Day violence: Actor Deep Sidhu arrested over instigating farmers

Republic Day violence: Delhi HC tells Centre, Police to take action as per law in FIRs

New Delhi, Feb 09: Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, an accused in the January 26 Republic Day violence case, has been arrested on Tuesday. He is accused of instigating the 'peaceful' farmers protest as they carried out the tractor rally on the day.

The arrest has been made by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

"Deep Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account," the police said.

Earlier, Delhi police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actors Deep Sidhu.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Who is Deep Sidhu?

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.