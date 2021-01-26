Republic Day tractor rally LIVE: Tear gas used to disperse protesters at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar

Zoho Founder who now lives in Tamil Nadu village awarded Padma Shri, know why

New Delhi, Jan 26: A group of protesting farmers knocked down police barricades at the Singhu border ahead of the big tractor rally. Almost 5,000 farmers entered the national capital with 55 tractors through the GT Karnal road.

The group is headed by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher. Tikri border, the other border point of the national capital, also saw tense moments as farmers holding flags entered Delhi on foot amid huge police presence. On Monday, a farmers' group had declared that it would not stick to the route decided by the Delhi police.

Newest First Oldest First Protestors push through police barricading on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Pandav Nagar They have cooperated with us and we are cooperating with them. It is our request that they continue to follow the route they are currently on: SS Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police at Singhu Border We've to move towards Ring Road but police is stopping us. We've given them 45 mins to speak to their seniors. We're carrying out a peaceful parade. The route they are asking us to follow wasn't agreed upon: Satnam Singh Pannu, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee at Singhu Border ​Haryana: Drones put to use amid high security arrangements at Faridabad-Palwal border as farmers carry out tractor parade. Delhi: Locals in Swaroop Nagar shower flower petals on farmers as they carry out tractor parade on the occasion of Republic Day Groups of farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade. Farmers hoists flag at Azad maidan in Mumbai Bengaluru: Farmers in Channapatna join protests. A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes. Tractor rally from Singhu border reaches Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar The rally will proceed towards DTU-Shahbad-SB Dairy-Darwala- Bawana T-point- Kanjawala Chowk-Kharkhoda toll plaza Farmers Republic Day tractor rally from Tikri border enters Delhi. Farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in protest against the three farm laws begins at Delhi's Dhansa border Farmers' tractors with tricolour are set to take out rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws from the Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link road. We are in touch with the Uttar Pradesh Police and farmer leaders. We have deployed drones for security surveillance during farmers tractor rally: DCP East Delhi at Ghazipur border We are in touch with the Uttar Pradesh Police and farmer leaders. We have deployed drones for security surveillance during farmers tractor rally: DCP East Delhi at Ghazipur border Farmers' tractors with tricolour are set to take out rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws from the Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link road. Farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in protest against the three farm laws begins at Delhi's Dhansa border Farmers Republic Day tractor rally from Tikri border enters Delhi. Tractor rally from Singhu border reaches Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar The rally will proceed towards DTU-Shahbad-SB Dairy-Darwala- Bawana T-point- Kanjawala Chowk-Kharkhoda toll plaza According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes. A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. Bengaluru: Farmers in Channapatna join protests. Farmers hoists flag at Azad maidan in Mumbai Groups of farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade. Delhi: Locals in Swaroop Nagar shower flower petals on farmers as they carry out tractor parade on the occasion of Republic Day ​Haryana: Drones put to use amid high security arrangements at Faridabad-Palwal border as farmers carry out tractor parade. We've to move towards Ring Road but police is stopping us. We've given them 45 mins to speak to their seniors. We're carrying out a peaceful parade. The route they are asking us to follow wasn't agreed upon: Satnam Singh Pannu, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee at Singhu Border They have cooperated with us and we are cooperating with them. It is our request that they continue to follow the route they are currently on: SS Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police at Singhu Border Protestors push through police barricading on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Pandav Nagar