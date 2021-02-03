Republic Day tractor parade: Supreme Court refuses to hear pleas on R-Day violence

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 03: The Supreme Court Wednesday declined to hear on a plea seeking setting up a panel headed by a former to court judge to conduct a time-bound probe into the violence during tractor rally in Delhi on the Republic Day.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, asked lawyer Vishal Tiwari to give a representation to the central government for taking necessary action.

"We are sure that the government is inquiring into it (violence) and they are doing it. We have read statement made by the Prime Minister in the press that the law will take its own course. That means they are inquiring into it. We do not want to interfere in it at this stage," said the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Tiwari sought setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incident. The apex court also refused to entertain two similar pleas related to the tractor rally violence and asked the petitioners to file representation with the government.

The tractor parade, that was held on January 26, was set to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.