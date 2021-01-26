Republic Day to tractor parade: Delhi braces for traffic chaos today

New Delhi, Jan 26: Vehicular movement in Delhi will be affected majorly today owing to the Republic Day parade in the morning, which would be followed by the farmers' tractor parade.

Thousands of famers will take our a rally of their tractors from the three border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur today. The Delhi Police has made elaborate plans for both the events and has advised motorists to follow the traffic restrictions and avoid routes that would be completely affected.

Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Meenu Choudhary said that the traffic arrangements and diversions are in place for the farmers' tractor parade.

The tractor parade starting at the Singhu border will move through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU Shahabad Dairy, Barwala village, Pooth Khurd village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza. The traffic going towards NH-44 GT Karnal Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandi, Ashok Farm/ Janti Tall, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Zindopur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk, GTK Depot.

The traffic going towards the Bawana Road will be diverted from Jail Road, KNK Marg, G3S Mall, Madhuban Chowk, Rohini East Metro Station, Rithala Chowk. The general public is advised to avoid NH-44, GTK Road, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Badli Metro Station, Chaudhary said.

From Tikri, the tractors will pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village, Najafgarh excluding Phirni Road, Jharoda Border, Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh) and Asoda Toll Plaza. Traffic will not be allowed to enter Rohtak Road from Kirari Mor and will be diverted towards Mangolpuri. Traffic will be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala, from Peeragarhi Chowk towards District Centre and Mangolpuri. The police have advised motorists to avoid NH-10 (Rohtak Road), Tikri Border, Nangloi-Najafgarh Road and Najafgarh-Jharoda border.

At Ghazipur, the tractor rally will move on a portion of NH-24 and would then turn towards Road Number 56 SBT Anand Vihar, Apsara border, Hapur Road, Bhopura, IMS College, Lal Kuan and culminate at the Ghazipur border. No commercial vehicles or buses will be allowed on NH-24 and DND Flyway from Ring Road, the police said.

The traffic on NH-24 from Nizamuddin flyover will be diverted on Pushta Road near Akshardham and Mother Dairy Road. No traffic will be allowed towards NH-24 from Ghazipur paper market and Kondli road. Traffic will not be allowed towards Road Number-56 from Hasanpur bus depot, Patparganj Industrial Area, Ashoka Niketan, Vivekanand Mahila College, ITI College and Ram Mandir in Vivek Vihar, the police said in the advisory.

"We advise the public to avoid Ghazipur border and roads leading to NH-24, Road No-56 and Apsara Border. We also urge them to keep patience, observe traffic rules and follow instructions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. We will also be posting traffic updates on Twitter and Facebook pages of Delhi traffic police. People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid any inconvenience," Chaudhary said.