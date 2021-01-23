Republic Day Parade: Routes to avoid in Delhi today, check full advisory

New Delhi, Jan 23: The Delhi Police have issued an advisory for today when a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day will take place.

Vehicular movement around central Delhi will be restricted until the parade is over. NO traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk until the end of the parade. The India Gate area will also be closed until the parade and tableaux enter the national stadium.

Vehicular movement is prohibited from Vijay Chowk, Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Precision Palace, Tilak Marg, Radial Road, C Hexagon to National Stadium at Gate No.1, Rafi Marg, Janpath, Mansingh Road.

Mother Teresa Crescent Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashok Road to Patel Chowk, Parliament Road to Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy Marg to Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Firozshah Road to Mandi House, Bhagwan Das Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharati Marg, Humayun Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg - Kamal Ata Turk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Sardar Patel Road etc.

The Delhi Police said that the alternate routes would be Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat, Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road, Park Street, Bhairo Marg-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road, Snow Khana Chowk, Rani Jhansi Road, Vande Mataram Marg, ISBT, Chandigram Akhara, Mall Road, Azadpur, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj.

The movement of buses would be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IGI Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazaar), Mori Gate and ISBT Kashmir Gate.

Buses coming from Ghaziabad and bound for Shivani Stadium will take NH-9, NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. While buses coming from NH-9 and NH-24 shall take a right turn on Road No-56 and terminate at the ISBT Anand Vihar. The advisory also stated that buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge while all inter-state buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

There will be no restriction for people from north Delhi going towards the New Delhi Railway Station or the Old Delhi Railway Station. However, it is still advised that commuters plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid any possible delay.

Metro Rail services will remain available for commuters at all stations during the full dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5am till 12pm on Saturday.