Republic Day Parade 2020: Price, date, time, where and how to buy tickets

    New Delhi, Jan 09: Republic Day 2020 is celebrated on January 26 every year in India. The very mention of the Republic Day brings to our mind the famous R-Day parade and the tableaus that are showcased at Rajpath in the national capital. This year the Ministry of Defence has selected 22 tableau out of 56 proposals for the Republic Day parade.

    Planning on what to do this Republic day, Here is a complete guide to book your Republic Day 2020 parade tickets.

    Sale of 71st Republic Day tickets

    The sale of tickets for India's 71st Republic Day have begun from 7th January 2020.

    The ticket counters are open daily from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

    In addition, one ticket counter at Sena Bhavan will remain open until 7 p.m. from January 23 to 25, 2020.

    On 23rd January 2020 all ticket counters will open only in the afternoon on account of full Dress Rehearsal.

    On 26th January 2020 all ticket counters will remain closed on account of Republic Day parade.

    Where to get the tickets for Republic Day 2020?

    North Block Roundabout

    Sena Bhawan (Gate 2).

    Pragati Maidan (Gate 1 at Bhairon Road).

    Jantar Mantar (Main Gate).

    Shastri Bhawan (near Gate 3).

    Jamnagar House (opposite India Gate).

    Red Fort (inside August 15 Park and opposite Jain Temple).

    Parliament House Reception Office, special counter for Members of Parliament.

    Republic Day 2020 Parade: Ticket Price

    • 500 rupees for reserved seats.
    • 100 rupees and 20 rupees for unreserved seats.

    Reserved seats are located closer to the main stage where all the action takes place. Unreserved seating is provided on a first-come basis.

    If you have unreserved tickets, make sure you arrive at the venue early to get the best position.

    Beating Retreat Ceremony (Full Dress Rehearsal on January 28) -- 50 rupees and 20 rupees. All seats are unreserved.

    How to Book Online for Republic Day 2020

    Republic day 2020 tickets are available only at the department and Non-department stores mentioned above in the article so if someone is promising you to provide/Buy the Republic Day tickets online then they are cheating you.

    Do not forget to carry your Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card or any government-issued ID card when you are going to purchase the tickets.

    Happy Republic Day 2020!

