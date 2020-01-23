Republic Day parade 2020: PM Modi's younger brother as part of Gujarat tableau team

Ahmedabad, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi, is among the Republic Day tableau team from Gujarat which is in Delhi currently, officials said on Wednesday. Pankaj Modi on Wednesday interacted with the media during an event held at the Delhi Cantonment where various tableaux for the January 26 parade were unveiled.

"Our Gujarat tableau will showcase the state's architectural and cultural heritage. The main piece will be the Rani Ki Vav of Patan, and it will be fronted by a statue of a village woman wearing Patola saree of the region. We are very delighted and excited to represent our culture on the Rajpath," he said.

Rani Ki Vav or Queen's Stepwell was built by Rani Udayamati as a memorial to her husband King Bhimdev I in the 11th century in Patan district and it was added into the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014.

A senior official in Gujarat Bhawan here said Pankaj Modi is a senior officer in the Gujarat government's Information Department and has travelled to Delhi in that capacity.

"Pankajbhai ji our PM's brother and he is representing the Gujarat team for the Republic Day parade. We are very excited it be part of this and doing rehearsals with great vigour. We are looking forward to be on Rajpath," said Foram Patel, a young woman from Gandhinagar and part of the dancing troupe which will accompany the tableau.

Besides, the Walled City of Jaipur, a UNESCO world heritage, and the 550th anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev will also be thematically showcased during the Republic Day Parade this year, officials said on Wednesday.

Out of the total 22 tableaux, 16 will be of states and UTs and six of ministries, departments and the National Disaster Response Force.