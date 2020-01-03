  • search
    Republic Day Parade 2020: 22 including Telangana's tableau short-listed

    New Delhi, Jan 03: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday announced that it has selected 22 tableaux out of 56 proposals for the Republic Day parade 2020 on January 26. The selected tableaux will feature 16 states and union territories and six central ministries.

    Republic Day Parade 2020: 22 including Telanganas tableau short-listed
    Tableau move during the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi

    The Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments.

    An official statement said, "For Republic Day Parade 2020, a total of 56 tableaux proposals (32 from States/UTs and 24 from Ministries/Departments) were received. Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising of 16 States/UTs and 6 Ministries/Departments, have finally been shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings."

      Meanwhile, after 4 years in a row, the state of Telangana has finally got an opportunity to showcase its cultural heritage in the form of a tableau at the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2020. This time the tableau is about 'Bathukamma' and 'Medaram -Sammkaa Sarakka Jatara' festivals against the backdrop of Warangal's Thousand pillar temple.

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day, which the Brazilian president accepted.

