Republic Day LIVE: Grand parade begins at Rajpath; national flag unfurled along with 21-gun salute

New Delhi, Jan 26: India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day today. South African President Cyril Ramaphos is the chief guest this year. He is accompanied by First Lady Dr. Tshepo Motsepe along with a high-level delegation that includes nine ministers, senior officials, and a 50-member business contingent.

Ramaphos is the second South African President after Nelson Mandela to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade on the historic Rajpath.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates here:

As R-Day celebrations begin at Rajpath, the national flag is unfurled along with 21-gun salute. Lt Gen Asit Mistry leads the parade contingent. Karnataka Governor Vajubahia Vala unfurled the Tricolour to mark the 70th Republic Day (R-Day) at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw parade ground amid tight security. Family of Lance Naik Nazir Wani receives Ashok Chakra from President Kovind. Lance Naik Wani died in an anti-terror operation in Shopian on n November 25. 38-year-old Wani lost his life in a counter-terror operation against six terrorists in Hirapur village near Batgund, in Shopian. Under intense firing from the terrorists, he eliminated the "district commander" of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one foreign terrorist in a daring display of raw courage, officials said. Prime Minister Modi has arrived at the Rajpath ahead of President's cavalcade, as is mandated by the tradition. The prime minister greeted the president on his arrival, who was accompanied by chief guest of honour for today's parade, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Modi also received the First Lady Savita Kovind, and president Ramaphosa's wife Tshepo Motsepe. Chief guest of today's Republic Day2019 parade, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa arrive for the Republic Day ceremony Crowds gather at Rajpath to watch the Republic Day parade Narendra Modi places wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets service chiefs at Amar Jawan Jyothi #RepublicDay2019 : PM @narendramodi pays homage to bravehearts at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate pic.twitter.com/jORZaaCVay — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) January 26, 2019 PM Narendra Modi paid homage to bravehearts at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate Happy #RepublicDay2019 ⁠ 🇮🇳 my Sand art at puri beach in Odisha . #ILoveMyIndia pic.twitter.com/JXCU61ERo8 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 26, 2019 Sand sculptor Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on the eve of 70th Republic day with message "I Love my India" at Puri beach in Odisha on Friday evening. The Republic Day parade is expected to begin at 9:50 am. Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in the national capital. Saints at Ardh #KumbhMela2019 in Prayagraj celebrate #RepublicDay2019 . pic.twitter.com/ZGWCwjQrft — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 26, 2019 Saints at Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019 in Prayagraj celebrated Republic Day 2019 The homegrown Light Combat aircraft Tejas and the Akash air defence missile system would be the main attraction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableaux at the Republic Day parade along with the 'Sutlej' An-32 aircraft which will for the first time take part in the flypast using 10 per cent biofuel. On the occasion of the 70th Republic Day, Chief of the Air Staff and all Air-Warriors of IAF wish all citizens of India, a very Happy #RepublicDay2019 . pic.twitter.com/ODF265U0ca — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 26, 2019 IAF wishes all on R-Day Search giant Google on Saturday dedicated a special doodle to mark India's 70th Republic Day, which captured the country's architectural and cultural legacy as well as its rich bio-diversity. The doodle with a 3D impression depicts the iconic facade of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan in the backdrop, flanked by trees, reflecting the flora and fauna that resides on its sprawling campus. Rich in colours, the celebrated landmark is fronted by six letters of the word G-O-O-G-L-E, each one on in a stylised form, ranging from a golf course to an ancient monument. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel takes part in #RepublicDay2019 celebrations in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/C1i43tVtsT — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2019 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel takes part in R-Day celebrations in Raipur Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "70 & Growing Strong: As India celebrates its 70th #RepublicDay, let us cherish the memory of the day when we became an Independent Republic, and look ahead with aspiration & zeal towards building a New India." Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who is recuperating after a surgery in a hospital in the US, tweeted, "#RepublicDay2019 greetings to everyone. Happy 70th #RepublicDay2019". #RepublicDay2019 : Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari unfurl the tricolour at their respective residences in Delhi pic.twitter.com/QitEVFmRMJ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2019 Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari unfurl the tricolour at their respective residences in Delhi Delhi has turned into a fortress and massive security is in place for the Republic Day. The police are also using counter-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object. Among the four who have been conferred Police Medals for gallantry are Inspectors Rahul Kumar and Ravinder Kumar Tyagi and Assistant Sub-inspectors Rajendra Kumar and Gurmeet Singh. Rahul Kumar was part of the 2008 encounter at Batla House in Delhi in which two suspected terrorists, Atif alias Bashir and Mohd Sajid alias Pankaj and police officer MC Sharma were killed. The Batla House encounter, as it came to be known as, had taken place on September 19, 2008, and two suspects were arrested. The deceased and other arrested militants were found responsible for over 65 terror incidents in different parts of India. Twenty three Delhi Police officers, including six women, were conferred Police Medals for their exemplary service. Nuzhat Hassan, special commissioner of police and RA Sanjeev, additional commissioner of police, have been awarded two President's Police Medals for distinguished service. Today there will be a dazzling display of woman power. An all women Assam Rifles contingent will be in the lead and a woman officer will perform bike stunts on Rajpath. Contingents of the Navy, Army Services Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals will all be led by women officers. Four Indian National Army (INA) veterans, all aged over 90 years, will also participate in this year's Republic Day parade for the first time. The other highlights will be the artillery gun system M777 American Ultra-Light Howitzers, the Main Battle Tank (MBT) T-90 and the Made-in-India Akash Weapon System. This year also marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Railways after a three year gap will showcase its tableau that would describe the transformation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma. To mark the importance of Republic Day, each year a grand parade is held in the capital, New Delhi, from the Raisina Hill Rashtrapati Bhavan (the President's residence), along the Rajpath, past India Gate. Prior to its commencement, the Prime Minister lays a floral wreath on the Amar Jawan Jyoti, a memorial to fallen soldiers at India Gate on Rajpath. Like every year, watching the Republic Day parade is great excitement for the countrymen. The eight-km-long Republic Day parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort in central Delhi has turned into a fortress with women commandos, mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters being deployed at strategic locations to keep a close watch on suspicious people. Meanwhile, a multi-layer high-security grid has been activated around Rajpath for the Republic Day celebrations in line with threat perception assessment made by security agencies to safeguard the high-profile event from a possible terror attack. The security forces are geared up to deal with aerial threats as well with drones keeping a hawk-eye on activities on the ground during the duration of parade. Anti-aircraft guns, snipers and crack teams are ready to meet any eventuality. The Delhi police has taken special measures as far as the security is concerned. Around 3,000 personnel have been deployed to manage route diversions and ensure a safe and secure passage for the visiting dignitaries. Elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place in the capital for the smooth conduct of the parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort Grounds. Additional security force was deployed at vulnerable places and key installations, including railway stations, bus stands, airports, government buildings. Tight security arrangements have also been made where the flag hoisting ceremonies will be held, they further said. The police and the Intelligence Bureau have busted at least four plots ahead of Republic Day. Groups sympathetic to the Islamic State were planning major attacks.