  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Republic Day: J&K police gets max 108 gallantry medals, CRPF 76

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been given the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals, followed by the CRPF 76, on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, according to an official order on Saturday.

    The Union Territory police, thickly involved in counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir Valley, has also bagged three top President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) while one has been accorded to the CRPF (posthumously), a Union home ministry order said.

    Republic Day: J&K police gets max 108 gallantry medals, CRPF 76
    Representational Image

    A total of 105 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) and three PPMG have been given to the JKP followed by 75 PMG to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that is also deployed in the UT for counter-terror duties.

    Security heightened, facial recognition software in place ahead of Republic Day

    Jharkhand Police has been given 33 PMG. The medals are declared biannually on the eve of Republic Day and Independence Day.

    More CRPF News

    Read more about:

    crpf jammu and kashmir medals republic day

    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 13:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X