    New Delhi, Jan 27: India's military and cultural might will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

    The Republic Day parade culminated with a single Rafale flying at a speed of Rs 900 km/hr carrying out a Vertical Charlie. The aircraft was piloted by Group Captain Harkirat Singh (Shaurya Chakra), Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron.

    Republic Day: In pictures, the glory of our Indian Air Force

    One Rafale jet with two Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft and 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters in the Ekalavya formation flew past at a height of 300 metres and a speed of 780 km/h at the Republic Day 2021 event on Tuesday.

    The formation was led by Group Captain Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of the 17 Squadron.

    The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," Wing Commander Indranil Nandi had said.

    A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army participated in the flypast on January 26.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 16:42 [IST]
