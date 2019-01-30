Republic Day festivities end with Beating Retreat, Indian tunes enthrall crowd

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 29: The Republic Day festivities officially came to an end with the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk on Tuesday evening. Indian tunes were the flavour of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk on Tuesday with 26 performances by the bands of the armed forces and central and state police contingents which marked the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 0:07 [IST]
