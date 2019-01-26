Republic Day: Delhi Metro stations near Rajpath to remain closed till 12 noon

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 26: The Delhi Metro stations near Rajpath, where the Republic Day parade is being held, would remain closed till 12 noon, the movement of trains would, however, remain unaffected.

Entry and exit at some of the metro stations in central Delhi will be closed for few hours in the morning of Republic Day on Saturday as part of security arrangements, officials said.

For two stations neighbouring Rajpath, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan, entry and exit facilities will not be available from 6.00 am to 12.00 pm, a senior DMRC official said.

"Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will be closed from 8.45 am to 12.00 pm," he said.

Also Read | India celebrates 70th Republic Day today: What's difference between Republic Day & Independence Day

The Central Secretariat station can only be used for interchange facility for passengers, between Line 2 or Yellow Line (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli) and Line 6 or Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh). In addition, all metro parking lots have been closed from 6.00 am Friday till 2.00 pm Saturday.

This step has also been taken as part of security arrangements, the DMRC said. The metro stations on Line 6 namely ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid will remain open throughout the day. However, certain entry or exit gates at these stations will remain closed from start of services till 12 noon.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs