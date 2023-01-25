Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: President Murmu to address nation at 7 pm today
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, Jan 25: President Draupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day of India on Wednesday.
Every year, the President of the nation greets the people on the eve of Republic Day and remembers the martyrs, freedom fighters, and constitution-makers for their contributions to nation-building.
Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to remember the day when the Constitution of India came into effect. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.
Republic Day 2023: Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here
4:23 PM, 25 Jan
The parade ceremony will commence with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial.
4:18 PM, 25 Jan
Building on last year’s celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and ‘Jan Bhagidari’, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Locals in Baramulla took out a Tiranga rally ahead of Republic Day 2023 tomorrow.
4:18 PM, 25 Jan
4:23 PM, 25 Jan
