YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download
    LIVE

    Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: President Murmu to address nation at 7 pm today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 25: President Draupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day of India on Wednesday.

    Every year, the President of the nation greets the people on the eve of Republic Day and remembers the martyrs, freedom fighters, and constitution-makers for their contributions to nation-building.

    President Draupadi Murmu
    President Draupadi Murmu

    Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to remember the day when the Constitution of India came into effect. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

    Republic Day 2023: Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here

    Newest First Oldest First
    4:23 PM, 25 Jan
    The parade ceremony will commence with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial.
    4:18 PM, 25 Jan
    Building on last year’s celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and ‘Jan Bhagidari’, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    4:11 PM, 25 Jan
    Locals in Baramulla took out a Tiranga rally ahead of Republic Day 2023 tomorrow.
    4:03 PM, 25 Jan
    The Chhattisgarh police had recruited 13 transgender people as constable in 2021. Of the 13 nine had been inducted into the unit for deployment in the naxal infested Bastar.
    3:55 PM, 25 Jan
    For the first time two transgender constables from the Chhattisgarh police will take part in the Republic Day parade in Jagdalpur in the presence of Chief Minister, Bhupesh Bagel.
    3:47 PM, 25 Jan
    Republic Day 2023 will witness the debut march of women riders on Border Security Force's (BSF) Camel Contingent.
    3:46 PM, 25 Jan
    The Republic Day parade comprises of spectacular military and cultural pageantry on Kartavya Path (renamed Rajpath) every year that displays India's military might.
    3:45 PM, 25 Jan
    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.
    3:45 PM, 25 Jan
    India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day this year.

    Comments

    More DRAUPADI MURMU News  

    Read more about:

    draupadi murmu republic day

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X