Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: President Murmu to address nation at 7 pm today

New Delhi, Jan 25: President Draupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day of India on Wednesday.

Every year, the President of the nation greets the people on the eve of Republic Day and remembers the martyrs, freedom fighters, and constitution-makers for their contributions to nation-building.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to remember the day when the Constitution of India came into effect. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

The parade ceremony will commence with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial. Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jammu and Kashmir | Locals in Baramulla took out a Tiranga rally ahead of #RepublicDay2023 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/CDnV41oC7f — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023 Locals in Baramulla took out a Tiranga rally ahead of Republic Day 2023 tomorrow. The Chhattisgarh police had recruited 13 transgender people as constable in 2021. Of the 13 nine had been inducted into the unit for deployment in the naxal infested Bastar. For the first time two transgender constables from the Chhattisgarh police will take part in the Republic Day parade in Jagdalpur in the presence of Chief Minister, Bhupesh Bagel. Republic Day 2023 will witness the debut march of women riders on Border Security Force's (BSF) Camel Contingent. The Republic Day parade comprises of spectacular military and cultural pageantry on Kartavya Path (renamed Rajpath) every year that displays India's military might. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day this year.